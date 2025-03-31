GALLERY: KSSU hosts inaugural Local Music Week at Sac State

Gallery • 10 Photos Kai Arellano The Denim Nuns start the week by rocking out at the KSSU radio station Thursday, March 20, 2025. The band performed songs from their newest album “Academic Comeback of the Century.”

Sacramento State’s student-run radio station, KSSU, hosted its first ever Local Music Week from March 17 through March 21. The event saw different artists and bands from the area appear on the radio station, as well as live performances from three bands on March 21.

The on-campus concert hosted on the final day of Local Music Week featured sets from Mia Estelle and Zee, Star Crxssed Lovers and The Filthy Kids.

Hector Hernandez, the student service coordinator at KSSU, said the station wanted to focus on platforming more homegrown talent and has plans for similar events in the future.

“This is massively motivated by the students themselves,” Hernandez said. “We want to do more local shows and promote more student artists.”