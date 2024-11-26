GALLERY: Sac State victorious in inaugural Causeway Boxing Classic

Brionna Woody Combat U boxer Austin Melendez lands an uppercut on Air Force Academy boxer Justin Bonilla Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Melendez was the first Sacramento State boxer of the night and earned the team’s first win.

Gallery • 10 Photos Brionna Woody Combat U boxer Austin Melendez lands an uppercut on Air Force Academy boxer Justin Bonilla Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Melendez was the first Sacramento State boxer of the night and earned the team’s first win.

Boxing returned to the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium as Sacramento State’s Combat U hosted the inaugural Causeway Boxing Classic against UC Davis on Friday night.

The Hornets saw wins from five of their six boxers, which earned Combat U the best team award and Elite Female boxer Ayahna Gonzales crowned the most outstanding boxer of the night.