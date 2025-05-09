BREAKING: ASI workers vote to unionize

Associated Students, Inc. employees at Sacramento State voted for unionization Thursday afternoon after a two-day election.

Employees spent two months gathering signatures in order to be represented by the California State University Employees Union, a union representing other ASI employees throughout the CSU system. As unionized workers, ASI employees can bargain to determine benefits and wages according to an email sent to workers.

The formation comes after allegations against ASI administration of discrimination and union-busting, along with a protest on March 4 calling to “Stop Worker Abuse at ASI.”

RELATED: Campus workers seek to form union following allegations against ASI

Senior organizer of the Sac State Chapter of CSUEU Nabil Cristillo said about 80% of the votes from the workers were in support of unionization.

Sac State’s ASI President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez said she supports workers’ rights to organize.

“I’ve always been and have stated that I’m well in support of whatever the students want to do,” Andrade-Dominguez said. “I’m very happy that they got the opportunity to do a fair election and ultimately that they’re happy with the results, and I do wish that this process goes as smooth as possible.”

According to the email sent to employees, a bargaining team will be formed to begin negotiating a union contract.