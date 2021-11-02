The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED

On today’s episode of Buzzed, four editors debate the best and worst cheesecake options you can get from The Cheesecake Factory.

With John’s expertise as an employee at The Cheesecake Factory, along with Jordan and Ayaana’s self-proclaimed status of “foodies,” the quartet debate whether it’s the right call to be bold with your dessert choice or to play it safe and opt for something familiar.

Editor’s Note: Buzzed does not set out to be an “Attack Jordan” podcast. But it’s hard when he just comes into every recording with the wrong opinion.

This week’s panel: Editor-in-Chief Jordan Parker, visuals editor Ayaana Williams, audience engagement editor Kaylin Flatland and sports editor John Cabales

Music: Cheesecake on Ocean Drive by John 00 Fleming

Music licensed from Audio Network

License: https://us.audionetwork.com/music-licensing