Inaugural podcast section unpacks a semester of content: STATE HORNET BUZZED
May 14, 2021
This semester was the first one where The State Hornet had a dedicated podcast staff, and on this episode of Buzzed, the inaugural podcast staff looks back on a semester of online content, audio production lessons and behind-the-scenes stories while also looking at some random acts of kindness they’ve received and their favorite podcast episodes.
Music: Gymnopedie No. 1 by Kevin MacLeod
