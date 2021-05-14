Inaugural podcast section unpacks a semester of content: STATE HORNET BUZZED

Robbie Pierce

Mack Ervin III, Rose Vega, and Gavin Rock
May 14, 2021

This semester was the first one where The State Hornet had a dedicated podcast staff, and on this episode of Buzzed, the inaugural podcast staff looks back on a semester of online content, audio production lessons and behind-the-scenes stories while also looking at some random acts of kindness they’ve received and their favorite podcast episodes.

Music: Gymnopedie No. 1 by Kevin MacLeod


Show Notes:

Mack’s Favorite Episodes: DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E12: Greatest Sports Films, Kyle Larson’s Suspension

ABC10 host Kevin John recaps journalism journey: NO LIMITS PODCAST

Rose’s Favorite Episode: PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: It’s OK to not be OK

Gavin’s Favorite Episodes: Jesse Thorn’s virtual visit to Sac State: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

STATE HORNET BUZZED: ‘WandaVision’ and the next MCU Phase

Robbie’s Favorite Episode: PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: State Hornet alumna Shiavon Chatman on being a young Black author