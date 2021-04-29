Jesse Thorn’s virtual visit to Sac State: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

Jesse Thorn, host of podcasts such as Bullseye and Jordan, Jesse, Go! as well as the founder of the Maximum Fun podcast network, met with State Hornet Editor-in-Chief Max Connor and Deputy Copy Editor Alex Muegge during a virtual live event last week.

In this version of the event edited down for the podcast format, Thorn discusses his life and career as well as his advice on how to get into podcasting out of – or during! – college.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod