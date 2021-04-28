54% of classes will have on-campus components: STATE HORNET PODCAST
April 28, 2021
On today’s State Hornet Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Max Connor and podcast staffer Mack Ervin III go over the biggest stories at midweek, including 54% of Sac State classes next semester currently being scheduled to have in-person components, music beat writer Khalil Bourgoub’s post-pandemic posse cut playlist and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
54% of Sac State classes scheduled to have in-person components
Khalil’s Virtual Venue: A Post-Vaccine Posse Cut Playlist
OPINION: So… those Oscars, huh?
Sac State women’s golf wins Big Sky tournament
Sac State men’s golf team wins Big Sky Tournament
Finals coming up soon, big weekend in sports: STATE HORNET PODCAST
Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]
View our comment policy here.