54% of classes will have on-campus components: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Rahul Lal

Max Connor and Mack Ervin III
April 28, 2021

On today’s State Hornet Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Max Connor and podcast staffer Mack Ervin III go over the biggest stories at midweek, including 54% of Sac State classes next semester currently being scheduled to have in-person components, music beat writer Khalil Bourgoub’s post-pandemic posse cut playlist and more. 

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

54% of Sac State classes scheduled to have in-person components

Khalil’s Virtual Venue: A Post-Vaccine Posse Cut Playlist

OPINION: So… those Oscars, huh?

Sac State women’s golf wins Big Sky tournament

Sac State men’s golf team wins Big Sky Tournament

Best of Sac State voting form

