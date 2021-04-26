Finals coming up soon, big weekend in sports: STATE HORNET PODCAST
April 26, 2021
It’s week 14 already! Tune into today’s State Hornet Podcast for everything you might have missed over the weekend and tune back in Wednesday and Friday.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Should the 49ers go for Mac Jones? NO LIMITS PODCAST ft. Jesús Cano
Senior baseball players Matt Smith, Ryan Walstad lead Hornets through abnormal season
Sophomore slugger brings championship pedigree to Sac State softball team
Finals-bound Sac State Valorant avenges Smash Ultimate team’s loss: E-Swarm Report
CSU to require COVID-19 vaccine in fall, students react: State Hornet Podcast
Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]
