CSU to require COVID-19 vaccine in fall, students react: State Hornet Podcast
April 23, 2021
On Friday’s episode of the “State Hornet Podcast,” Editor-in-Chief Max Connor gives updates on the announcement that CSU’s will require the COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2021, students weigh in on the vaccine requirement, the Derek Chauvin verdict and fall course deliveries. Then we cover women’s golf winning a Big Sky Championship and the new women’s head basketball coach. Lastly, a story about what students are listening to when they hit the gym.
Sac State students react to CSU decision to require COVID-19 vaccine
CSU to require COVID-19 vaccination for fall 2021 semester
‘Justice is being served’: Sac State students react to Derek Chauvin verdict
‘Excited to go back’: Sac State students weigh in on fall 2021 teaching modalities
Sac State women’s golf wins Big Sky tournament
New Sac State women’s basketball coach Mark Campbell officially introduced
Sac State students share how music fuels their gains at The WELL
