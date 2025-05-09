Northern California high school legend returns home to rewrite his legacy

During the buzz of the NFL Draft in April, Sacramento State made the biggest splash of their already eye-catching transfer class by adding former Georgia and Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.

BREAKING: Georgia transfer QB Jaden Rashada has Committed to Sacramento State, @on3sports has learned He started his career at Arizona State https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/dDs4EUIgor — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2025

The Northern California native starred at Pittsburg High School, becoming the first high school football player to sign an endorsement deal in 2021. Rashada was one of the most highly regarded high school prospects in California, ranked by 24/7 Sports as the fourth-best high school QB in the state.

“I’m back on the West Coast,” Rashada said. “I’m familiar with the coaches and the area. I feel like I can relate to the people here better.”

Rashada’s rollercoaster career lands him in Sacramento for the upcoming season, joining new head coach Brennan Marion’s top-ranked FCS transfer class. Rashada is the second quarterback brought into Sac State through the portal, joining Tulsa transfer junior quarterback Cardell Williams.

“Marion is, in a word, authentic,” Rashada said. “Marion’s offense elevates quarterbacks. I’m excited about what they’re building.”

Rashada is the crown jewel of one of college football’s biggest transfer portal classes, one of 36 transfers. Of the 36 transfers, 31 come from FBS programs as Sac State tries to make a statement in their potential final year as a part of the FCS.

“We treat the portal like it’s free agency,” Sac State Football General Manager Zach Potter said. “We value proven production at any level.”

RELATED: Who’s in, Who’s out: Sac State football transfer portal tracker



As one of the highest touted quarterbacks in his high school class, Rashada garnered offers from Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi and Miami, committing to the latter in June of 2022.

However, this commitment didn’t last. Rashada flipped his commitment to Florida after being offered a $13.85 million NIL, at the time the largest known deal in collegiate history.

Jaden Rashada has been released from his NLI at Florida. It was reported he was promised $13,000,000 by their NIL collective but informed him that was no longer the case after he signed his NLI. pic.twitter.com/bZyFvaNAvx — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 18, 2023

Once again, the deal fell through. After being the center of a bidding war between two elite programs, Rashada found himself without a deal or a school to play quarterback at, eventually landing at his father’s alma mater, Arizona State in 2023.

True freshman 4⭐️ QB Jaden Rashada in the 1st half of his collegiate debut: -12/16

-182 yards

-2 touchdowns Arizona State leads Southern Utah 21-7 pic.twitter.com/lyPW2FdIdL — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 1, 2023

Rashada showed flashes of his high school greatness at ASU, but a knee injury ended his season after just three games for the Sun Devils. Following a thumb surgery that forced him to miss spring practice, Rashada entered the transfer portal in January of 2024.

Rashada joined the Georgia Bulldogs but didn’t appear in a game and re-entered the portal in January of 2025.

After the exit of last year’s starting quarterback Carson Conklin, who entered the transfer portal on the same day as Rashada’s commitment, Rashada is poised to be the de-facto starter heading into the season. Junior quarterback Cardell Williams, who was brought in via the portal earlier this offseason, will spell Rashada as the backup.

“We are definitely in on (Jaden) being our guy,” Marion said to CBS Sports. “For us, in every room, we want guys who can be draft picks, starters and stars.”

Marion’s Go-Go offense, a traditionally quarterback-friendly scheme, presents an opportunity for Rashada to redefine his collegiate career.

“I haven’t been in an offense as electric as this,” Rashada said. “I feel like I’ll be able to do what I do. I think a lot of people should come out and watch.”

ASU and Georgia’s traditional, pro-style offenses are vastly different from Marion’s high-octane Go-Go offense. Rashada’s frame, mobility and anticipation on passes make him an ideal fit to thrive under Marion.

“I’d be lying if I said I couldn’t elevate any offense,” Rashada said. “That was part of my plan coming here. I think this offense is going to allow me to let the dog out of the cage. I’m not limited here.”

Rashada and Marion’s overhauled roster will have the summer to prepare for the upcoming Big Sky season, but a potential entry into the FBS as an independent is looming for the 2026 season.

RELATED: Sac State’s star-studded transfer class gets ready to Go-Go at the annual spring game



For Rashada, who was once labeled as a bonafide NFL draft pick, Sac State presents an opportunity to get back on track and an opportunity to lead an offense.

“This is the start of something that’s going to go on for a long time,” Rashada said. “This is the start of something special at Sac State.”