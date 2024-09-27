The State Hornet Podcast: Winter commencement to be held in Golden 1 Center, FAFSA delays cause issues

Join Aliza Imran and Jessica Shona-Stewart as they discuss recent Sac State news.

Imran discusses the announcement last Thursday that winter commencement will be held at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 14. She also talks about Sac State’s increase of Latinx/Chicanx representation, the Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) Center opening and the Sacramento Reptile Show.

RELATED: SWANA Center opening ceremony celebrates vibrant regional culture

Shona-Stewart talks about the financial instability that Sac State students are experiencing from delays in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, as well as the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Policy Summit and President Luke Wood’s fee increase approval.

Show notes: