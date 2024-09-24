Sacramento Reptile Show delivers an un-frog-gettable fall exposition

The Sacramento Reptile Show slithered into Cal Expo on Sept. 21-22 to offer over 14,000 attendees the chance to explore a plethora of reptiles on display from more than 100 vendors and organizations.

Exotic critters were hot on the scene. From endearing bearded dragons and hognose snakes to fearsome tailless whip scorpions and tarantulas, all hoped an attendee would bring them home.

The show offered additional lectures and visits from renowned conservation organizations and individuals, such as Save the Snakes, Phoenix Herpetological Society and reptile YouTuber Snake Discovery.

Russ Johnson, president and founder of the Phoenix Herpetological Society, has been bringing the popular crocodile and venomous snake displays to the Sacramento Reptile Show since 2012.

“Our biggest thing is conservation through education,” Johnson said. “People come in and we get to impart some knowledge on them, dispel some myths and give them some factual answers.”

Vendors set up shop from all over the country to sell their goods which ranged from reputably bred reptiles to herpetological apparel and tropical plants.

As attendees navigated the numerous sellers across the 140,000-square-foot-space, they could admire the many reptiles in holding containers and tanks, or peruse the many shops for quality and discounted tank supplies.

Care guides were provided for various animals, with vendors often allowing people to hold certain animals as they educated them on the husbandry and history of the creatures.

Matt Ibara, founder of Marvel Morphs, a reptile breeding company specializing in New Caledonian geckos, said he enjoys the community the Sacramento Reptile Show provides.

“It’s a small community of vendors who love the reptile community and show up,” Ibara said. “I have friends that were customers that I’ve met show after show, and they always want to come and talk.”

At any reptile show, ethics are a core component to ensuring both the animals and people are not being exploited, but some vendors still see this happen.

Kim Ulring, a bearded dragon breeder, said she has observed unsavory practices with other reptile shows, but enjoys vending at the Sacramento Reptile Show due to their good principles.

“These people care. They make sure you have a business license, they make sure that you’re being ethical,” Ulring said.

The Sacramento Reptile Show would not be possible without founder and Sac State alumnus Jeremy Epstein. He and his wife, Angel Epstein, started out owning pet stores in the area and attending local reptile shows, but were dissatisfied with the quality of them.

“We just thought they weren’t very well done, so we decided instead of complaining about it we would start our own,” Epstein said. “Our first show was at the Radisson around the corner in a 500 square foot ballroom, and over time it grew into the convention center and then to here.”

Gallery • 7 Photos Delaney Joyce Six red-colored baby bearded dragons sit atop a curved branch inside a tank at the Sacramento Reptile Show Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Bearded dragons are often displayed in groups as babies, but must be kept separately long-term.

Epstein said he values the Sacramento Reptile Show’s educational organizations and big industry sponsors as they help to spread positive messages about their mission.



Johnson said acknowledging the rough history of these often endangered and misunderstood animals can help change the perspective on reptiles and herpetology as a whole.

“A lot of our animals are hard luck stories, so we tell them how they got here, why they’re endangered,” Johnson said. “Hopefully when they leave, they’ve got a whole different view of these animals.”

It has been 26 years since The Sacramento Reptile Show’s opening in 1998, and the event continues to come to Cal Expo twice a year for a weekend every April and September. Dates for the upcoming April show will be announced in coming months.