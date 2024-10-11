‘For the People’ photo gallery provides a new lens into Sacramento community

The gallery aims to show Sacramento natives overlooked moments of everyday life in the area, but Anderson said he also wants the beholder to create their own personal meaning of his work.

“I just want the audience to perceive it how they perceive it,” Anderson said. “This is just what I’m into and what I see and what I think is interesting, so this is what I choose to shoot.”

The gallery includes real, raw moments that occur in everyday life, such as a car catching on fire or a fight breaking out in the street. Anderson said he wanted to highlight individuals whom he felt could tell a story with just their appearance.

Anderson said the opportunity to have a gallery dedicated to his work and a space to share his perspective was much appreciated.

“It’s amazing,” Anderson said. “It’s almost surreal. I love shooting photos and it’s amazing that I’m able to show this to people that want to come see it.”

Some students who attended were big fans of the exhibit and said positive things about how Anderson’s work made them feel.

Summer Harrison, a first year political science and journalism major, said she was happy to see representation of the Sacramento region being showcased.

“Seeing somebody that takes the time to take a picture and frame, it just shows the appreciation of where we live,” Harrison said.

Harrison said that the gallery made her feel motivated to expand her artistic knowledge.

“I definitely feel inspired,” Harrison said. “I’m glad that we have opportunities like this on campus because you get to dip your toes into stuff you normally don’t get to, so you know what you like and what you don’t.”

This positive sentiment was shared by Byron Ulloa Camacho, a first year communication studies major who is an avid photographer in his free time.

“It’s really a wonderful experience because you get to see photography,” Ulloa Camacho said. “I really recommend students to come in and look at the photos.”

There was a special reception held on Sept. 26, but visitors will still be able to view Anderson’s photos until Oct. 17.

Anyone who is interested in seeing the gallery can visit the exhibition’s event page to see the available dates and times.