Sac State drawn and quartered by Aggies in double-digit shutout

Sacramento State traveled across the Causeway to play UC Davis Tuesday night, where they received the biggest pummeling of their season in a 14-0 smackdown.

The Aggies started out red hot in the first inning with two triples, two doubles, two singles and two walks, jumping ahead 6-0.

Despite getting two quick outs in the second, the Aggies put on a 3-run rally on a couple of singles through the infield for a 9-0 lead.

The story was the same the rest of the night. The Hornet lineup was blanked inning after inning while the Aggies paraded around the bases.

UC Davis scored two in the fourth, followed by a 3-run seventh, good enough for a 14-0 lead. Tuesday’s game was the most runs, triples and hits allowed by Hornet pitching this year.

“They did a good job of hitting mistakes and working counts,” redshirt junior catcher Elie Kligman said of UC Davis’ play style. “They didn’t miss many pitches and took advantage of what they got.”

Hornet hitters combined for 13 strikeouts while working just four hits, earning themselves their first shutout loss of the year.

With the early deficit, Sac State head coach Reggie Christiansen sat the majority of his starters by the sixth. Christiansen sent out players who haven’t had much plate time this season to play a game that was all but over by the end of the second.

“Once we got to nine-nothing, I just felt like it’s a good opportunity to get some guys in there that don’t play every day,” Christiansen said. “My hope is to get all those guys who don’t play every day two bags a piece. Because you just never know if you’ll need to plug one of those guys in if there’s an injury.”

Of the six substitutions made by Christiansen, only sophomore outfielder Myles Walton earned a hit: a double to right field. But much like Kligman, he was left stranded.

An ugly game had perhaps one silver lining in the return of senior outfielder Matt Masciangelo, who hadn’t played since he was injured in February.

“I had a few butterflies getting back out there, but that’s the beauty of baseball and competition. It’s what makes the game special,” Masciangelo said.

Masciangelo led the Hornets in on-base percentage last year and was a key part of the lineup construction early this season. The addition of his bat in the lineup could spell great success as the Hornets head into the second half of the season.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be back with the team,” Masciangelo said. “We’re all focused on making a strong push in the second half of the season and into the conference tournament. I’m excited to contribute and help where I can.”

Sac State will welcome Seattle University to John Smith Field for a 3-game series starting Friday at 4:00 p.m.