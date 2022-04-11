Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT

Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

In a special audio story version of The State Hornet Spotlight, staffer Jack Freeman talks to Sac State alumnus and former Hornets wide receiver Isiah Hennie about his eventful journey to make it in the professional football world.

Hennie, who recorded 139 catches for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns during four seasons with the Sac State football team from 2014 to 2018, has looked to the NFL, the AAF, the CFL and the newly reformed United States Football League (USFL) for a chance to prove he can make it in the big leagues.

While he has come close to signing a contract several times, he still waits to this day for his maiden opportunity. Listen to his story here:

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod