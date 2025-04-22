FAQ: Fall 2025 registration and enrollment

Fall registration for 2025 opens up on April 21, and students might be confused as to how to complete the registration process.

Here are some frequently asked questions about enrollment and class registration:



Question: When does Fall 2025 registration begin?



Answer: The registration period for fall 2025 officially began on Monday, April 21 for continuing students. New and transfer students won’t be able to register for classes until they complete their New Student Orientation or Transfer Student Orientation. Registration will be scattered throughout the week by appointment, which can be viewed in the student center. Registration date and time is based on class level priority, so not everyone’s will be the same.

For those who miss the assigned registration period, up until Aug. 24 students can enroll during the late registration period, which will be Aug. 25 through Sept. 5. During this time course availability will be limited and a fee of up to $25 will be charged for late registration per month.

Question: Where can I find available classes?



Answer: To view and search for classes available for each semester, students can log into My Sac State, go to their Student Center and click on “Class Search” under the enrollment tab. Once there, students will be taken to a form that they can fill out to search for specific classes or classes related to a certain subject. Classes are listed with their expected meeting dates and times, instructor, location and availability.

In the class search page, students can utilize various filters, allowing them to choose specific dates and times, instructors, number of units and more to find certain courses

Alternative ways to find needed classes include the Keys to Degrees Toolbox, where students can access their academic requirements report and the Sac State Scheduler. Students can also speak to an academic advisor about classes.



Question: How can I enroll?



Answer: Once a student has found a class they wish to enroll in, they can add the class to their shopping cart by clicking the select button in the class schedule page. Back in the student center there is an enroll tab where students can add classes from their shopping cart, review their built schedule and enroll. Similarly, students can also utilize tools such as the Sac State Scheduler to send classes to their cart.

Once enrolled, all associated fees and tuition will be automatically charged to the student’s account. Failing to pay these fees on time can result in enrollment cancellation, according to the Sacramento State registration page. Fee deadlines are based on your enrollment date, so make sure to check your student center for an exact date.

Students can only enroll in a maximum of 18 units per semester. Those with a minimum GPA of 3.25 can petition for extra units if they can show a “need to carry an overload.” Students need to acquire an advisor’s recommendation and be approved by their college dean and major department chair to enroll in more units.



Question: What if I changed my mind and want to withdraw?



Answer: You can drop a course during the first four weeks of the semester. Your record will not be affected as long as it is done before the census date on Sept. 22, 2025. If the deadline passes students can withdraw from the class after the census date until Nov. 14, but they will receive a “W” on their permanent record. Undergraduate students have a limit of 18 units total marked as a withdrawal, unless granted approval for a petition for exception.

It is important to note that, though similar, dropping and withdrawing from a class are not the same. A withdrawal is done after the census date and will affect your permanent record, while dropping is done before the deadline and will not result in a “W” grade.

According to the University Catalog, a “W” grade means that a student withdrew from a course with the approval of an instructor or campus officials and it is not calculated into a student’s GPA.



Question: What happens if I get waitlisted or the class is closed?



Answer: Being waitlisted does not mean there is no hope of enrolling in a specific class. If a student is waitlisted they can wait for other students to drop the course before the semester begins, moving them up the list. The lower the number, the greater chance a waitlisted student has to be enrolled automatically before the semester begins. Waitlists are removed the Friday before the first day of the semester in order to prepare for late registration.

If instruction starts and a student is not enrolled, they can “crash” a course by attending the class on the first day and asking the instructor for permission to enroll with a special code.This code can be submitted through the enroll tab where there is a link to add classes. Students just need to type in the class number and the code to be officially enrolled. Crashing a course does not always guarantee enrollment, so it is recommended to have an alternative class in mind.



For more information on enrollment and registration, visit the registration page on Sac State’s website.