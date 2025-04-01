Hive Insider: Campus workers seek unionization, former Sacramento King becomes basketball head coach and DEI support challenges

Gamez discusses the recent appointment of Mike Bibby as the new head coach of Sac State’s men’s basketball team, along with the transfer portal and changes to the women’s basketball roster. He also highlights the ongoing challenges in supporting DEI amid political pressures.

Portillo shines a spotlight on the theater department’s latest production, and offers insights into the upcoming Stinger Expo. She also addresses the initiatives being undertaken by Associated Students, Inc. workers as they look to form a union in response to allegations of discrimination.







