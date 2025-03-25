BREAKING: Former Sacramento King agrees on deal to become Sac State’s next men’s basketball head coach

Editor’s Note: At the time of publishing, Sacramento State Athletics had no comment, but as of March 25, they have released a press release on the hiring of Mike Bibby.

Sacramento State is bringing in former Sacramento Kings star guard Mike Bibby as the next men’s basketball head coach, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men’s basketball head coach of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8H8nHp4udE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2025

Bibby is a 14-year NBA vet and previously spent six years coaching at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Bibby has also worked for NBC Sports California as a pre and post-game anchor for the Kings for the past year.

“I’m ecstatic to announce Mike Bibby as the new head coach of Sacramento State men’s basketball, and welcome him back to the community of Sacramento,” Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr said. “Mike will recruit talented student-athletes and develop a team culture that embodies success both on and off the court. I am convinced that Mike will pour every ounce of his energy into Sacramento State and engage the entire Sacramento region. I could not be more excited about the future of our program.”

This hiring comes after the Hornets opened the position at the end of this past season following a season led by interim head coach Michael Czepil.

.@SacHornetsMBB have listed an opening for the head coaching position. Michael Czepil is currently serving as the interim head coach in place of David Patrick who left before the season began. The Hornets still have 2 games left this season and sit last in the @BigSkyConf at 7-22 pic.twitter.com/Yrl6tjHlDb — State Hornet Sports (@SH_Sports) March 1, 2025

Czepil spent 2 seasons as an associate head coach under former head coach David Patrick before being named interim after Patrick’s departure in the ’24-’25 offseason. Czepil led the Hornets to a 7-24 regular season record in his first season as interim.

RELATED: Sacramento State announces David Patrick as next head men’s basketball coach

Bibby is set to become the Hornets’ fourth head coach in the last five seasons.

At the time of publishing, The State Hornet reached out to Sac State Athletics for comment, which they declined.