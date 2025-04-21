STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: deadbeatbeatdead takes a journey from math rock to dance music

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sacramento-based duo deadbeatbeatdead invaded the studio in this episode of Stinger Sound Sessions, blending chaotic energy with dark humor to deliver a set as unpredictable as their train of thought.

Cameron Millard (guitar/bass) and Rudy Lopez (drums/triggers) formed deadbeatbeatdead with a mission to defy genres – and appease their parole officers. Channeling a mix of punk, experimental sounds and electronic dance, their music’s gritty basslines and pulsing beats bring a unique flavor to Sacramento’s alternative scene.

For a dose of rebellious humor, tune in to deadbeatbeatdead’s set, where every moment is infused with their signature tongue-in-cheek style. Fans can follow deadbeatbeatdead on social media to keep up with their latest shows and news.

Video and audio: Cristian Gonzalez