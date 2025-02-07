STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Lizzy Paris and friends spread self-love through jazz-infused R&B

Bay Area native Lizzy Paris graced the stage in this episode of Stinger Sound Sessions, delivering an intimate set meant to draw listeners into a world of love, healing and resilience.

Paris blends classic and contemporary sounds, creating an original space that weaves together R&B, soul, jazz, pop and alternative influences. She was joined by Isaiah Guerrero on guitar, Isaac Davis on keys and trumpet, Steven Phan on drums and Heron Rana on saxophone.

Lizzy’s performance included songs that touch on personal spirituality and self love, sure to connect deeply with fans seeking optimism and relief. Her mission goes beyond music — Paris is a certified sound healer and meditation teacher, channeling her spiritual practice to provide peace and healing in her performances.

Fans can connect with Lizzy Paris on social media and stream her latest work for a soothing, soulful experience.

Video: Cristian Gonzalez and Tyler Webb

Audio: Cristian Gonzalez