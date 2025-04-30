BREAKING: Sac State cancels plans to consolidate college oversight

Sacramento State President Luke Wood announced that Sac State will not go through with a temporary operational control model for its colleges in an update emailed to faculty on Tuesday.

According to the update, it was determined that administrative layoffs, position parameter changes, reduced course offerings and division zero-based budget planning would be a better approach to address the school’s current fiscal challenges.

Despite the recent decision, Wood said in the update that all departments, colleges and programs will be required to seek more effective uses of resources. He also encouraged collaborative planning across different subjects and programs.

On March 20, Wood sent a message regarding budget changes to faculty that explained the operation control model, stating that it would be implemented no earlier than April 25. According to the March 20 update, the model would have consolidated administrative oversight within Academic Affairs, meaning four deans would oversee seven colleges.

The March 20 update also said the model was initially planned to remain in place for no more than two years, or until the budget situation improved.

In a statement to The State Hornet, Sac State said university leadership decided to cancel the model’s implementation after a careful evaluation of current fiscal challenges and feedback from students, faculty and staff during a total of eight open forums.

“Sacramento State continues to face significant budget challenges due to the state’s proposed $375 million cut to the CSU, and we continue to explore all possibilities to address these challenges,” Sac State said in an email statement to The State Hornet.

The university also affirmed its commitment to supporting the work of students and faculty, transforming the lives of students and making the campus a welcoming place.

“We believe this decision provides greater stability for our campus community while we navigate these challenging times together,” Wood said in the update. “We remain committed to transparent communication and welcome your continued feedback as we move forward.”