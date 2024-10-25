The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State football, GoldenSky Festival, “For the People” gallery

In this episode of The State Hornet Podcast Aaron Lofton and Mateo Davis go over recent news.
Lofton talks about the impact that the “For the People” gallery had on people viewing the art.
RELATED: ‘For the People’ photo gallery provides a new lens into Sacramento community
Davis talked about some big names who performed at the Golden Sky Festival such as Luke Bryan and other artists.
Show notes:
Students for Justice in Palestine’s art exhibit at the State Capitol memorializes Gazans
Heads Sacramento, Tails California: GoldenSky offers something for every country fan
Aftershock’s electrifying underground acts that will kickstart your heart
Sac State holds on for much-needed win in front of Homecoming crowd
Sac State’s new HSI Director leads with service and dedication
Feria de Educación opens doors to education for Latin students