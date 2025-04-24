From Green and Gold to the Gridiron: A look back at Hornets in the NFL Draft

As the NFL Draft approaches, Sacramento State’s standout lineman Jackson Slater is expected to become the fifth Hornet since 1997 to enter the NFL.

Here’s a look back at the four prior selections and how their careers have progressed since leaving Sac State.

Damion Shelton, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1997

After being selected in the sixth round of the 1997 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, fullback Damion Shelton carved out a 9-year NFL career, including stints for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

In 1998, Shelton managed 174 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, playing in 14 games for a Jaguars team that went 11-5 on their way to a division-round loss.

Shelton’s best game came in 1998, when he recorded 66 all-purpose yards in a loss to the Bills.

Tony Corbin, San Diego Chargers, 1997

The Hornets had a second draftee in Tony Corbin, a quarterback out of Turlock, California.

Corbin never played a snap for the Chargers, getting released prior to the 1997 season. He then bounced around several different football leagues, including NFL Europe, Arena Football and the Canadian Football League, where he retired as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber.

Marko Cavka, New York Jets, 2004

Offensive lineman Marko Cavka was drafted by the Jets in 2004, following a dominant Hornets career where he started 42 consecutive games. He was named to Sacramento State’s All-Decade team in 2010.

After being drafted, Cavka sat as a reserve for the Jets without recording a snap before playing in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals.

Following a brief stint overseas, Cavka was offered a contract to return to the Jets in 2007 but sustained an injury in the final preseason game and was cut.

He retired as a member of the Hamilton Bearcats in the Canadian Football League in 2008.

Marte Mapu, New England Patriots, 2023

Linebacker Marte Mapu was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round in 2023, Sac State’s highest selection to date.

In his last year with the Hornets, Mapu was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He finished his collegiate career with seven interceptions, 22 pass deflections and 165 total tackles.

Marte Mapu wins our top defensive honor after a stellar season! #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Afnt77F09f — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 23, 2022

Mapu played linebacker in his first season with the Patriots, playing over 400 snaps on defense and special teams, recording 18 tackles.

In week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Mapu intercepted Patrick Mahomes for his first career interception and ran it the other way for 20 yards.

Here’s another look at Marte Mapu’s first career interception, coming off Patrick Mahomes no less pic.twitter.com/utgUnJT9rz — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 17, 2023

Mapu earned a larger role with New England in his second season, playing for 72% of possible snaps on the defensive end. He recorded 43 tackles, grabbed one interception and forced three fumbles, good for ninth in the NFL.