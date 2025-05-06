FAQ: International students and visa/SEVIS terminations

For international students who have concerns about the recent SEVIS terminations and visa removals, a zoom meeting was held by Sac State’s Coordinator of International Student and Scholar Services Alex Shigenaga on April 14 in order to provide answers.

Here are some frequently asked questions.

Q: What does SEVIS termination mean?



A: SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) termination means loss of legal immigration status. This can include visa revocations, or a cancellation of your passport stamp. In some cases, this could mean being unable to use the visa for re-entry into the US.

Q: How do I know if my SEVIS has been terminated or my visa has been revoked?



A: Students may receive an email from the US embassy or the consulate where the visa was applied for. Otherwise, affected students will be contacted via phone call.

Q: What reasons can a visa be revoked or my SEVIS be terminated?



A: Reasons for termination or revocation that have been found by Sac State administration so far can include protesting, speech, a past arrest or conviction, or prior visa revocation. However, Shigenaga said that the campus currently does not have all the answers.

Q: Will students be notified if ICE is checking student visas or plans to come to campus?



A: ICE has the ability to view the visa documents and history of student visa holders already. However, campus administration is not told in advance about enforcement actions such as searching campus or approaching students about their visa status. Therefore, the administration cannot notify students if searches or other enforcements will occur.

Q: What steps can I take to prevent my visa from being revoked or SEVIS from being terminated?



A: Here are the steps provided by Shigenaga that can help you maintain your visa status.

Continue to maintain your F-1/J-1 status.

Get a travel signature through your International Student and Scholar Services portal.

Have all your documents, including your immigration documents and your supporting documents.

Limit international travel.

Stay updated- check your email and ensure your phone number is updated in your student center.

Q: Is there a place online where I can check the current status of my SEVIS?



A: There is currently no online portal where SEVIS status can be checked. However, you can contact International Student and Scholar Services at (916) 278-6686 or email them at [email protected].

Q: What if my visa gets revoked but my SEVIS isn’t terminated?



A: Visa revocation without SEVIS termination means the student is still “in status,” meaning the holder is still legally a resident of the U.S. Students can keep studying for their degree, but their travel may be much more restricted.

Q: What should I do if my visa is expiring or already expired?



A: You do not need to renew an expiring visa. According to Shigenaga, leaving the country to renew a visa is a risk; instead, remain in the US and maintain your status by Optional Practical Training, a temporary job related to your major for students holding an F-1 visa, or transferring your status to another school.

Q: How does Sacramento State plan to help students who have had their visas revoked or SEVIS terminated?



A: Sac State students who have experienced this will be allowed to complete their studies online long term or until it is resolved, if needed. There are also other immigration statuses available, however Shigenaga said students will be helped on a case-by-case basis.

Shigenaga said that there will be future zoom meetings held with students that will allow them to answer questions about their visas and/or SEVIS status. More information on maintaining your F-1 and J-1 status can be found here. For more resources, students can contact the Dreamer Resource Center, or the International Programs and Global Engagement Office.