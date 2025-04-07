International CSU students and alumni face visa revocations from federal government

The California State University has confirmed that at least 32 current international CSU students have had their visas revoked as of April 7, according to Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs Amy Bentley-Smith.

At the time of publication, the federal government has not given a reason for these cancellations. This comes after President Donald Trump’s administration canceled over 300 visas of foreign-born students and alumni countrywide, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sacramento State President Luke Wood released an email update Monday evening asserting Sac State’s support for its international community. The statement included on-campus resources for students who could be facing visa cancellations.

“We want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting our international students, scholars, and their families during this time of uncertainty,” Wood said. “We are actively working to ensure that every individual affected receives accurate information, personalized guidance, and the care they deserve.”

The University of California administration also released a statement on April 4 regarding the ongoing restrictions on international students.

“The University of California is aware that our international students across several campuses have been impacted by recent SEVIS terminations,” the UC administration said. “We are committed to doing what we can do to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law.”

The State Hornet did not receive direct comments from Luke Wood’s office or Sacramento State’s administration at the time of publication.