BREAKING: Sac State among 60 schools warned by Department of Education for alleged antisemitism

Investigation and monitoring by the Office for Civil Rights could result in loss of federal funding
Byline photo of Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla
Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla, Managing EditorMarch 11, 2025
Sacramento State was among 60 universities that received a letter from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights following accusations of on-campus antisemitism Monday, March 10, 2025. The letter warned that universities who are found to have discriminated against Jewish students, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, could lose federal funding. (Photos courtesy of Analy Carrillo via Flickr and U.S. Army Heraldry Directorate, graphic made in Canva by Brionna Woody)

Sacramento State received a letter Monday from the United States Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights warning it of possible loss of federal funding if the university fails to comply with its obligation to protect Jewish students.

According to the press release, the investigation is looking into schools that could be potentially in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits any federally-funded institution from discriminating based on race, color and national origin.

The OCR is additionally enforcing President Donald Trump’s executive order on ‘Additional Measures to Combat Antisemitism,’ which directed the Department of Education to take stronger actions against universities that allow antisemitic harassment or discrimination.

Sac State received a letter from the U.S. Department of Education informing them about investigations or monitoring as a result of alleged antisemitism. If found to be in violation of Title VI, the university could lose federal funding.
Letter from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights addressed to President Luke Wood on Monday, March 10, 2025. The letter warned the administration of possible federal funding loss if it doesn’t comply with its obligations under Title VI. (Courtesy of Sac State)

The OCR was initially investigating five universities for allegations of widespread antisemitic harassment, resulting in Columbia University losing $400 million in federal grants and contracts. Sac State joined the list of schools under investigation or monitoring, along with 54 other universities, after complaints were filed to the OCR according to the press release.

The letter refers to the pro-Palestine encampments that occurred last year on campuses all over the U.S. stating, “Americans watched in shock as mobs of campus malcontents erected encampments, occupied buildings, and spit on, threatened, assaulted and blocked Jewish students from going to class or traveling about campus freely.”

RELATED: BREAKING: Pro-Palestine encampment begins at Sac State

The press release includes a quote from the Secretary of Education Linda McMahon calling on university leaders to do better and said the Department is disappointed that Jewish students continue to fear for their safety amid antisemitic eruptions across college campuses.

In a statement to The State Hornet, Sac State confirmed it has received the letter. Sac State’s administration said that the university takes its obligations under Title VI very seriously. Sac State said in the statement it is committed to providing an environment where students can learn, live and succeed free from discrimination or harassment based on race, color or national origin.

