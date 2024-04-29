BREAKING: Pro-Palestine encampment begins at Sac State

UPDATE April 29, 12:47 p.m.: The State Hornet has confirmed the protesters have been given permission to camp until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, said Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster. Blomster said he does not know what will happen if the protesters do not disperse by the deadline.

We are anticipating that the students will do as they are asked, Blomster said.

UPDATE April 29, 2:18 p.m.: Blomster said if students do not disperse by the designated time, they will “reassess the situation” then.

Updated reporting by Alexander Musa.

The Sacramento State chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine organized an encampment in the Library Quad to protest the ongoing conflict in Palestine on Monday.

The encampment at Sac State is one of the newest of over 70 pro-Palestine encampments worldwide, according to Palestine is Everywhere. There are over seven other encampments at universities in the state of California, including Berkeley and Humboldt. Students for Quality Education are attending in solidarity alongside SJP.

The encampment began at around 6 a.m. Protesters are in the Library Quad with tents, food and medical supplies. They are currently recommending attendees wear masks and do check-ins for anyone who wants to enter the Library Quad.

SJP shared a statement listing its demands of Sac State’s administration, the California State University Board of Trustees and the CSU Chancellor. The statement additionally calls on students at all 23 CSU universities to pressure their universities as a cumulative effort.

The demands are as follows:

Disclose all institutional expenditures, including direct and indirect investments, stocks, bonds, hedge funds and more. Divest from all companies and partnerships that actively participate in the occupation, colonization and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. This includes financial and academic partnerships with institutions and programs in Israel, as well as institutional relationships with companies participating in the genocide in Gaza. Defend all student activism, including Palestinian activism that has been repressed and censored, as well as all students– especially Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students– who have faced racist and Islamophobic attacks, ensuring full amnesty for protesting students. Declare the occupation, colonization and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, as well as the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza, illegal and indefensible.

According to Sac State’s policies on Freedom of Expression, “Sac State protects the freedom to dissent, and also seeks to raise awareness that participation in civil disobedience could potentially result in serious criminal or conduct charges.”

President Luke Wood issued a campus-wide announcement Monday.

Sacramento State’s Time, Place & Manner Restrictions on Speech and Speech-Related Activities policy establishes rules that allow for free expression while promoting safety and avoiding interference with the University’s normal operations. We regularly work with students to ensure that they understand how to engage in free speech activities without violating this policy. We are currently focused on ensuring that campus remains safe, and that instruction and other critical operations can continue. Staff and faculty can direct questions or concerns to their department and division managers. Students can direct questions or concerns to Dean of Students Bill Hebert at 916-278-6060.

The full statement is available here.

