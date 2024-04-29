Students and organizers comment on Sac State’s encampment

Editor’s note: the names of certain sources have been kept anonymous for the sake of minimizing harm and protecting their safety.



Sacramento State students gathered in the Library Quad to set up tents in an on-campus encampment to call for CSU to stop assisting Israel in the Palestine conflict on Monday.

The protest was held by Students for Justice in Palestine and supported by Students for Quality Education. Protesters were set up with food, water and medical supplies. Masks were worn and attendees were encouraged to check in before entering the camp.

Protest organizers said they’re hoping to end the California State University’s involvement in the conflict.

“We’re going to be here until the CSU system divests from those funds,” an anonymous protest organizer said.

The Sac State Police Department was seen monitoring the situation but otherwise has yet to get involved. Protesters said they were inspired by encampments on other campuses but wanted to be clear that this movement wasn’t for other campuses.

“This isn’t about what’s happening in the U.S.,” the anonymous organizer said. “This is about Gaza. This is about the CSU system.”

Passerby students expressed their favor for the protest and said the movement is important.

Junior marketing major Yasmin Hegazi said she was happy more awareness was being spread and was proud of the protesters for not being afraid to come out and camp in solidarity with Palestinians.

“Nothing compares to what they’re going through, and what they deal with daily,” Hegazi said. “I mean, a child dies every ten minutes.”

Hegazi said she hopes campus administration will side with the protesters, and that Zionists and other hate groups won’t interfere with the protest.

“It’s very peaceful. It’s very to themselves,” Hegazi said. “It would be really sad to see anything try to stop this.”

Sophomore biology major Liberty Thao said while she’s never seen a demonstration like this on campus before, it is important for spreading information and bringing awareness to the movement.

“As a community of diverse people, it’s really important to showcase where we stand, especially on a college campus where there’s a lot of people who are here to learn,” Thao said.

Thao said that while it can be scary for people in power who might not acknowledge these situations, she hopes that the administration will side with the protesters.

“I think it’s really important to kind of be on the same page,” Thao said. “Not only because it’s going to be your colleagues around you, but because you’re teaching people. You’re cultivating a community with a culture.”

Protesters were told by administration that they have permission to camp until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster said. If students do not disperse by the deadline, campus officials will “reassess the situation” then, Blomster said.

“We want people to come in, we want them to feel welcomed within,” said the anonymous organizer. “We want them to join us in supporting the rights of Palestinians and calling for a ceasefire.”