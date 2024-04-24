Assault of male student on campus believed to be targeted, campus police says

Sacramento State’s Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse held a press conference on Wednesday, in regard to the assault and robbery of a male student on campus.

The assault was conducted by six unknown suspects outside the entrance of Klamath Hall Monday, according to a Sac State PD announcement. During the assault, a cell phone fell out of the victim’s possession, and the suspects took it.

“We believe it is a targeted incident,” Lofthouse said. “We issued a timely warning to make our community aware of this act and we are asking for the community’s help, to help us identify the suspects.”

RELATED: The near-campus shooting and carjacking: What we know

The suspects were captured on camera inside Klamath Hall and fled the scene in two vehicles, however, Sac State PD is currently investigating details of the incident, Lofthouse said.

Lofthouse said the student was transported to the hospital after the incident and was then released. Campus police are currently determining the extent of the student’s injuries.

“We are going to try to increase patrols, but it’s a very difficult time right now in terms of staffing,” Lofthouse said. “But we want to make sure our students, staff and faculty are safe.”

Lofthouse said that students who are concerned for their safety should utilize the Hornet Safety Escort service. She said that Community Service Officers are patrolling the area near the residence halls.

If you have any information contact Sac State PD at (916) 278-6851.