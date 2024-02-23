Positive vibes, strategy and teamwork has Sac State beach volleyball looking sunny

Volleyball makes a return to Sacramento State, but this time on sand. The Hornets beach volleyball team is amped and ready to kick off the season this Friday in Salem, Oregon against Bushnell University.

Last season came to an end for the Hornets in the Big West Conference Tournament with back to back losses.

The Hornets are led by co-head coaches Ed Jackson and Ruben Volta. Jackson is entering his ninth season as a head coach for the team while Volta is entering his twelfth.

“The goal is every single time you walk on the court and you’re representing you and you’re wearing the green and gold, you’re playing at your best,” Jackson said. “That’s what we’re striving to do is be at our best.”

The stars on their squad remain the same, aside from senior Caty Cordano. With Cordano gone and 2023’s honorable mention all-Big West Conference player junior Bridgette Smith being injured, the Hornets will need to switch their pairings heading into the season.

Smith was an honorable mention for her second year and also was the indoor volleyball Big Sky Conference MVP of their previous season. She was paired with Sac State’s other 2023 honorable mention all-Big West Conference player, senior Kalani Hayes.

Jackson said he expects Hayes will now be paired with sophomore Greta Davis to start the season.

Game planning for the season





“As a team collectively, our big thing is we’re just building our confidence and our belief in ourselves,” Jackson said. “We call it developing grit and our phrase is getting gritty.”

Jackson and his players have developed key phrases to focus on and help them accomplish their goals this season.

“If we see people talking, connecting, assessing, adjusting in between points and rallies, then that tells us ‘Hey, we’re getting gritty and just showing confidence,’” Jackson said.

Mentality is a primary focus in the beach volleyball program and phrases to keep everyone motivated, engaged and positive are as important for the culture of the team, as the mentality of the players as well.

“If somebody makes an error or something it’s important to keep that positive mindset in, Jackson said. “Don’t get too frustrated. Tell yourself you can do it. Move on to the next point.”

Adapting from indoors to beach





Sophomore Kate Doorn discussed how players have to adjust to a different environment from being indoors in a court to outside on sand with weather impacting the ball.



“We just want to get more sandy,” Doorn said. “So just being able to figure out the different touch on the ball, being able to figure out how to manipulate the ball in weather, in wind and using the sun.”

With most of the team also being part of the indoor volleyball team, they will be getting more sandy with their court and their strategy.

“It’s a lot different than indoor,” Jackson said. “Indoor teams are typically defending you kind of a certain way consistently, so you kind of know what they’re doing.”

Jackson said that beach volleyball has more ways for the opposing side to attack and defend than indoor volleyball.

“You have to be able to collaborate,” Jackson said. “You have to be able to identify what your opponents are doing and adapt.”

RELATED: Sac State volleyball’s stellar season ends against familiar foe



Mentality in facing adversity



Last season, the Hornets ended with a 6-17 record. They had some of their best performances at home with a 4-3 record, but struggled when having to travel on the road.

“In our conference, we play a tough schedule,” Davis said. “The teams in our conference have their own beach programs so indoor and beach are separate programs for most of the teams in our conference, whereas we are combined.”

The Hornets dealt with adversity in previous seasons due to having a combined program rather than focusing on one sport. With the team being filled with veterans and more experience, they have learned how to approach the season differently.

“Going through a season without many wins is hard mentally and it’s hard to keep going,” Davis said. “This year, knowing that has been the case in the past, hopefully we can change that this year.”

Jackson has a degree in psychology, combine that with him being in the Sac State men’s volleyball hall of fame and it’s safe to say that he has an eye for what it takes to be successful at this level.

“The mental side of being an athlete is in a lot of cases more important, especially when you’re at our level here in NCAA Division I, everybody’s physical, everybody has size, physicality, jumping ability,” Jackson said.

Positive vibes, positive results



Positive achievements come from positive vibes and the team has been focused on entering the season with them.The team has focused heavily on reinforcing an upbeat attitude with their speech towards one another.

“They came up with this one,” Jackson said. “They’re just like we just want to have good vibes. That’s kind of the key word that kind of promotes this idea of encouraging maximum effort.”

A prime example of having positive energy is Davis, who will return to her hometown in Oregon and go against familiar faces.

“We’re playing against three of my high school teammates, so I would love to get some wins but also just to set the tone of the season,” Davis said.