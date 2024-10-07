Chronically Online Ep. #1: VMA Trophy Handoff Outrage, while Matt & Abby Leave Parenting on “Do Not Disturb”

In the very first episode of Chronically Online, hosts Alyssa Earnest and Daisy Martinez discuss the backlash Tyla received at the Video Music Awards for handing off her trophy to Lil Nas X so she could give her acceptance speech. Additionally, we break down the hot topic circulating the internet: TikTok influencers Matt & Abby leaving their two children (1 and 2 years old) alone in their hotel room while they went to dinner.

Related: The Buzz Ep. #2 : When Swifties and BTS fandoms collide



Chronically Online explores current pop culture news happening on the internet. Join us as we spill the tea on the latest pop culture trends.