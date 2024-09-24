STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Honey Disposition sweetens the studio with beach-side folk pop vibes

San Francisco based folk pop duo Honey Disposition made a pit stop at the studio in the middle of a busy show schedule to perform a mix of fan favorites and unreleased music in this episode of Stinger Sound Sessions.

Elizabeth Boaz (vocals/keys/ukulele) and Alex Michels (guitar/trumpet/vocals) joined forces in Seattle before moving to San Francisco where they have created a foothold for their original music and music education endeavors.

RELATED: STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Repunknante travels from San Jose to perform decades-spanning punk tunes

Show appreciation for your significant other with the warm strumming of “Closer,” or allow yourself to drift away to the Jack Johnson-like moods of “What a Lovely Day.” With a background in classical and rock genres alike, the duo is sure to please.

Fans can follow Honey Disposition on Instagram at @honeydisposition or on Spotify here. Fans can also support the band on Patreon here for exclusive access to unreleased music and Zoom hangouts.

Video: Cristian Gonzalez and Tyler Webb

Audio: Cristian Gonzalez