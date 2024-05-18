STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Repunknante travels from San Jose to perform decades-spanning punk tunes

San Jose based hardcore punk band Repunknante captures the room with iconoclastic sentiment that hasn’t lost its bite since the group’s inception in 1995.

Leonardo “Pajaro” Ramirez (vocals), Putrek “Tuko” Montes (drums), Anthony “Marty” Espinoza (guitars), Jessie “Fifo” Hernández (bass/vocals) and Susi “Norkal Queen” Lopez (spoken word) perform a mix of latino and hardcore punk aimed toward community and shining a light on daily injustices of life.

Give abusers a piece of your mind with “Machistas y Cobardes,” or consider taking up anarchism with “Idiota.” Repunknante offers a space to decompress from societal pressures.

Fans can follow Repunknante on Instagram at @repunknante_ or on YouTube here. Follow pages like @sacramentopunkshows to keep a finger on the pulse of the local punk scene.

Video: Cristian Gonzalez and Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla

Audio: Cristian Gonzalez