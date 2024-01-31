STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Angry Aztecs delivers Bay Area streetpunk to Sacramento

Angry Aztecs hails from the Bay Area to deliver one of the heaviest Stinger Sound Sessions yet with high-gain guitar tones and rhythms to match.

Ruben Cabello (guitar/vocals), Jose Cadenas (drums/vocals), Alberto Bec (vocals) and Omar Jacob (bass/vocals) supply a mix of hardcore street punk and thrash metal reminiscent of 80s staples like Black Flag and Suicidal Tendencies.

Expose yourself to immigration tales not so foreign in “La Bestia” or ruminate in memories of love lost with “Dead and Gone.”

Fans can follow Angry Aztecs on Instagram at @angry.aztecs or on YouTube here. Be sure to keep an eye out for their first EP in spring 2024.

Videography: Cristian Gonzalez, Jacob Garcia Rodriguez, Hugo Quintanilla, Michael Pepper and Devyn Savitch



Audio Engineering: Cristian Gonzalez