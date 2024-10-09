Queering the Way: kicking off the fall semester with Sac State ‘pride’

In President Luke Wood’s Spring address on Jan. 18. 2024, Wood identified the expansion of the campus’ Pride Center as one of the twenty-three action items formed from feedback gathered during his 100 days of listening sessions.



The Pride Center officially moved into room 2330 on the second floor of the University Union before the beginning of Fall 2024, along with a new coordinator, expanded resources and more student opportunities in tow.

At the beginning of every fall semester, the Pride Center hosts its annual Queer Welcome to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Sac State and kick off the rest of the academic year. This year’s Queer Welcome was held in the university ballroom on Sept. 8, 2024.

Sarah Alderette, a third-year transfer student majoring in psychology and member of Students for Quality Education, said they appreciate that Sac State holds events like Queer Welcome.

“When I’m in other spaces, even though I know there’s nothing to be ashamed of, I still try and fit myself into this box,” Alderette said. “Here [at Queer Welcome] I’m loud and myself.”



Hei Fok was introduced as the newest coordinator, a position he began July 8.. Fok was an educator at the College of Continuing Education for 18 years. When the position of Pride Center coordinator was vacated this January, Fok decided to switch paths.

“I did not pursue it for a long time, working in LGBTQ space. By the time the posting came up, I felt like I’m old enough,” Fok said. “I have learned a few things over the last eighteen years, and I’m past the age of 50; there are a number of things that maybe I would want to try now.”

Joseph Sais, Pride Center Grad Student Assistant and second-year masters student in public policy and administration, has been working with the Pride Center since the beginning of his graduate studies and has seen the center undergo multiple transformations.

“One big change I always wanted to see was the center providing a scholarship for students,” Sais said. “The majority of our students are middle- and low-income, and providing a way to pay for school or have some extra financial help doesn’t hurt anyone.”

The newly expanded Pride Center officially opened its doors Sep. 26, 2024. The center now offers a gender-affirming closet, queer-friendly peer counselors provided by the Well and a Lavender Library and a student-run library full of LGBTQIA+ literature.

Lydell Jones, a senior computer science major, created the Lavender Library in Spring 2022 with previous Pride Center coordinator Tranh Pham and has since volunteered at the center.

Jones recalled difficulties in organizing the center’s resources with the limited availability of storage space, as well as with accommodating the growing needs of students.

The Center has expanded to contain a larger lounge area, along with a desk for a student assistant, a kitchenette room, two multipurpose rooms and two separate offices for staff.

Jones said that the addition of extra rooms outside has made it easier on Pride Center staff to store the center’s resources and meet students’ needs. The two new multipurpose rooms include a quiet study area, separated from the daily activity in the main lounge.

“The Pride Center right now is more of an inviting space.” Jones said. ”At the old center, it would be lively when people were looking for a quiet space . A lot of times we were not able to give that to students.”

Fok has big visions for the Pride Center to reach a wider range of students and foster academic excellence among LGBTQ+ students. Fok pointed out that academic initiatives haven’t been the primary focus of the center in recent years. From previously working in CCE, Fok said he understands the value of providing complimentary education resources.

“I like to have an extra computer in my office if a student needs it,” Fok said. “If students have questions or issues like getting classes they need or applying to graduate, we can go over things together.”

Fok hopes that the expanded space and staff can provide students, with better guidance on navigating higher education and developing their academic careers.

“We are certainly a safe space,” Fok said. “But I hope that we go beyond just being a safe space. The Pride Center is here to help and support everybody grow.”