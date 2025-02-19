Black History Month 2025
Romance is dead, but horror slashers are back with ‘Heart Eyes’
Romance is dead, but horror slashers are back with ‘Heart Eyes’
Romance is dead, but horror slashers are back with ‘Heart Eyes’

“This February, no couple is safe”
Byline photo of Omid Manavirad
Omid Manavirad, News StafferFebruary 19, 2025
The red heart-shaped eyes of the killer glow as he stands near a carnival carousel in Josh Ruben’s “Heart Eyes” (2025). The film blends classic, early 2000s horror tropes with a modern-day lens and Valentine’s Day coat of paint. (Photo courtesy of Sony)

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Director Josh Ruben’s “Heart Eyes” is a great date night flick that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The romantic comedy horror film premiered Feb. 9, debuting a comedic tone and tasteful cinematography that keeps the early 2000s-inspired horror slasher fun and easygoing.

With an introduction that echoes the “Saw” franchise and a nod to an iconic “Titanic” scene, “Heart Eyes” creatively references respected films that came before it while still feeling original.

Those versed in Tinder dating culture and social media will enjoy all the thrills this film offers, especially on date night or with a big group of friends.

The Heart Eyes Killer stands in the Seattle Police Station in “Heart Eyes” (2025). The romantic comedy horror film knows how to make audiences jump, but will also make viewers laugh. (Photo courtesy of Sony)

Much of this film is influenced by its revered predecessor franchise, “Scream,” the 90s horror slasher that revived the genre.

Until “Scream” hit theaters in 1996, films like “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers,” “Friday the 13th: Part VIII” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” were sucking what was left out of the saturated horror film genre by the late 1980s.

But “Scream” saved the genre, and “Heart Eyes” is drinking from the same well. Unlike the slow-burn chemistry of typical rom-com leads, Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) bring a fast-paced ‘buddy comedy’ dynamic that offers something for any couple to enjoy.

Their on-screen relationship echoes Sidney and Billy’s romance in “Scream” by developing under the horror of a town terrorized by a masked killer, except with a far more hilarious and self-aware tone. While Sidney and Billy’s relationship is built on deception and eventually betrayal, Ally and Jay’s dynamic thrives on playful banter.

But “Heart Eyes” keeps it original by subverting the viewer’s expectations with clever twists that genuinely keep the audience guessing up until the final moments.

Jordana Brewster of the “Fast and Furious” franchise makes a strong return to acting as Detective Jeanette Shaw, with her creepy partner Detective Zeke Hobbs (Devon Sawa) by her side. The two add an entertaining procedural crime drama element as they pursue the Heart Eyes Killer.

The Heart Eyes Killer mask echoes Jigsaw’s puppet with it’s unsettling porcelain doll features, but his silence in the movie is what makes him cut from the same cloth as Jason Vorhees.

Ally and Jay’s journey through the film unites them in a proverbial pulling of a sword from the stone, but in a much more hilarious and grotesque way than previous horror leads.

Gooding’s performance as Jay shifts between a loveable dope and an unexpected genius. His comedic timing is effortless, while Holt’s performance as Ally is a vivid portrayal of a modern young woman dating in the 2020s.

Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) stand covered in blood in “Heart Eyes” (2025). The film is a fresh take on classic horror-slasher tropes, with playful nods to the horror movies that came before it. (Photo courtesy of Sony)

Traditionally, horror films are devoid of vibrant colors to add to the eerieness or suspense. But the color really bursts with this film, adding a certain liveliness to the light-hearted moments between the thrilling parts. The color of the film also sets a dreamy mood, treating the audience with the vibrant red hue of the Heart Eyes Killer’s mask, and the luminous blues of chilly police station lights on a cold Valentine’s night, as he stalks his victims.

The acting, comedic tone and fast-paced thrills culminate in a movie that is written well enough to understand its audience while also featuring a satisfying ‘Chekhov’s gun,’ or in this case, a titanium straw used for all the wrong reasons. It all comes together to make for an original movie with new takes on classic horror tropes.

“Heart Eyes” identifies best with young adults of match-swiping dating culture and uses the structure of early 2000s horror movies, making it a great pick for couples or college students to enjoy this February.

