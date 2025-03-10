Sac State students concerned about federal DEI and immigration-related policy changes

Sacramento State’s students, who frequent support centers on campus, now are faced with an uncertain future after President Donald Trump signed new executive orders reshaping federal policies around immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion across the country on Jan. 20.

Trump’s Executive Order 14151 aims to end all government DEI programs. Diversity, equity and inclusion applies to all programs and policies which were created to prioritize the inclusion of underrepresented communities.

These programs were established through multiple executive orders during the former President Joe Biden administration and implemented recruiting practices for more job candidates from underserved communities, advancing the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

These executive orders are now being rescinded by Trump’s Executive Order 14148, titled “Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions.”

One of the potentially affected programs is the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, a central hub for the exploration of African American heritage and culture on campus. It may experience shifts in funding or accessibility as a result of Trump’s policy changes.

Sac State has taken pride in its designation as the first legislatively recognized Black-serving institution in California. The MLK Center plays a vital role by partnering with local businesses and community organizations to help African American students build career connections.



RELATED: MLK Center supports all students with tutoring programs and other resources

Other students have expressed concern relating to these executive orders and how they might affect their lives, the school’s resources, programs and services.

Charlie Lorica, a freshman environmental studies student, is a part of multiple communities such as APIDA, LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities. He said he is very aware of the actions currently being taken by the Trump administration and has concerns over how his life both on and off campus might be impacted as a result.

Lorica said he relies on a close sense of community for support and is worried what Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders might mean for the programs and cultural centers at Sac State he participates in.

“Trump tried to put a freeze on the grants and stuff, and so I was concerned about that because I’m part of the Full Circle Project on campus,” Lorica said.

The Full Circle Project is an academic support program that offers support services to underrepresented students. According to APPEAL, it is funded by both Sac State and the U.S. Department of Education. It is currently not confirmed whether Trump’s proposed grant freeze would have affected FCP and other programs like it at Sac State.

Lorica said he has noted much silence surrounding the current political climate, and believes more action should be taken regarding the situation.

“I feel like everyone’s being quiet, naturally, out of fear,” Lorica said. “I understand that, but I feel like it’s really important to make people aware of these situations that are happening.”

Chris Langford, a senior psychology major, also noticed silence surrounding recent federal policy changes, especially from Sac State.

“I heard that people across the country were receiving emails from their university as soon as the federal aid talks were happening or the threat of those aids being slashed,” Langford said. “People got emails, but we didn’t get emails. I’m sure, maybe because they didn’t want to cause panic or anything or they wanted more information before, but I don’t know.”

Langford identified himself as a part of the LGBTQ+ community and reliant on financial aid. He said he was very worried that loans and grants might be affected due to Trump’s proposed funding cuts for institutions who support DEI.

“I thought they were going to come for student aid and all that,” Langford said. “Thankfully, a judge put a pause on all that.”

Langford said he does feel supported at Sac State but feels that both the campus and other universities could be doing more to support students of various cultures and backgrounds.

“It would just be nice to see our university, or just universities in general, outwardly oppose what’s happening in DC,” Langford said. “I don’t know how they would do that, but it would be nice to see something, because it seems like a lot of people are too scared to say something right now.”

A junior civil engineering major, who requested to remain anonymous due to fear of being targeted by ICE, said she has also noticed some silence from Sac State but feels safe at the campus due to all the centers and support services that are available.

She said she is a DACA recipient and is concerned about negative attitudes surrounding immigrants as a result of Trump’s new immigration-related policies.

“When you go and renew your DACA, you have to get a background check to make sure you’re not a criminal,” the anonymous civil engineering major said. “Everyone who comes here, whether on documents or not, they come here just looking for a better life for their families.”

She said she wishes that Sac State would assure students that they won’t work with ICE against them and encourages more political activism.

“I don’t see that a lot, it was nice when there was the cabinet and stuff like that for Palestine,” the anonymous civil engineering major said. “But I feel like this is also another issue that they definitely could take more of a stance on.”

Lorica said he is also worried over possible ICE encounters, especially considering Trump’s attempt to increase ICE enforcement and limiting birthright citizenship.

“Even though I’m a citizen, I still feel like my family is going to be targeted, like I’m going to be targeted,” Lorica said.

As of Feb. 4, Sac State President Luke Wood has sent an announcement through email regarding immigration policies and how the campus plans to address potential immigration enforcement officer visits as well as resources for those affected.

CSU Chancellor Mildred García sent an announcement through email expressing the school system’s support for all students and employees on Feb. 7.

The email stated that the CSU is working closely with the governor, legislative leaders, university system leaders amongst other leaders in the state to advocate for the interests of CSU students and employees.

According to AP News, U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson mostly blocked Trump’s executive orders that threatened to terminate DEI-related federal grants and contracts on Feb. 21. The attorney general can still investigate and prepare reports on DEI practices, but the executive order cannot be enforced.

Lorica said that building a close sense of community and advocating for support for underrepresented students is key during this time.

“Even if you aren’t directly impacted, I think it’s important to kind of stand as an ally because so many people are being impacted by the executive orders,” Lorica said. “It’s not just immigrants, it’s also trans people, queer people, women. Everyone’s being impacted.”

The State Hornet reached out to the APIDA Student Center, the Esak’timá Center, the Dreamers Resource Center, the MLK Center, the PRIDE Center and the Black Honors College for this story and were denied interviews.

The State Hornet asked Sac State for direct interviews from the centers themselves and was redirected to the following university statement, preventing us from connecting with our intended sources.

“ Sacramento State is committed to fostering a just, inclusive, and equitable campus where all students, faculty, and staff feel valued, supported, and empowered. The University does not grant preferences or otherwise engage in admissions or hiring practices that give an advantage based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, etc., which is prohibited by long-standing California law. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANHPI-SI), and a Black-Serving Institution (BSI), we embrace servingness as an active, intentional commitment to meeting the needs of our diverse communities. Our commitment to servingness is realized when equity and belonging are at the heart of everything we do. During these unprecedented times, we want to assure our campus community that Sacramento State will remain a place where we rise together and continue to transform lives by preparing all students to lead, serve, and succeed. Guided by our institutional mission and imperatives, we work to remove barriers, close opportunity gaps, and create a campus where all voices are heard, and all individuals can thrive. This dedication is reflected in our policies, programs, and daily actions. As Hornets, we stand together, building a welcoming and inclusive community where everyone belongs and succeeds. — Sacramento State

Additional reporting provided by Annie Biebl