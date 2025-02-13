Vice President of University Affairs removed after failing to adhere to ASI operating rules

The Associated Students, Inc. Board of Directors voted to remove the Vice President of University Affairs, Sabrina Charleston, on Wednesday.

VPUA Charleston had received five strikes, exceeding the three-strike limit. Charleston was sanctioned due to her failure to comply with the Operating Rules, Executive Vice President Gabriel Conejo Gallegos said during the special meeting.



All voting board members unanimously voted to sustain the strikes Charleston had been accused of.

The Operating Rules work in conjunction with the ASI bylaws and aim to regulate the board of directors’ governance. These rules also comply with state laws, such as the Gloria Romero Open Meetings Act of 2000, which ASI President Nataly Andrade Dominguez said Charleston had breached.

The VPUA role will stay vacant for the rest of the semester, following Charleston’s removal, until the 2025-2026 ASI board elections, according to the ASI Board of Directors. This marks the second academic year in which the VPUA role has been left vacant.