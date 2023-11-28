BREAKING: Second ASI board member resigns

Alec Tong has resigned from the Associated Students, Inc. Board of Directors on Monday, said members of the board.

According to an email shared on Reddit, allegedly from California State Student Association Liaison Armando Perez, the resignation was due to “personal reasons.” Isabella Jimenez, director of Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies, confirmed the resignation and also said it was due to “personal reasons”. ASI was unable to provide more information.

Tong’s resignation leaves the position of Vice President of University Affairs on the ASI board vacant. This is the second ASI member to leave this semester, following Christian Hernandez-Hunter who resigned from his position as Director of Arts & Letters in late October.

Tong and Perez were unable to be reached for comment by the time of publication.