ASI director resigns from the board

A member of Sacramento State’s Associated Students Inc. Board of Directors has resigned from their position.
The Director of Arts & Letters, Christian Hernandez-Hunter resigned Monday from his position. Hernandez-Hunter released the following statement:
ASI President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez said she wished Hernandez-Hunter well and that the organization would be working on finding a replacement for his seat on the board.
RELATED: ASI director issued warning for failing to respond to emails
She said she was expecting to create a search committee that would consist of herself and two other board members. The two week application period will commence beginning Wednesday. After review of the applications, the search committee will make a recommendation to the full ASI board and they will vote.