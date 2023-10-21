ASI director resigns from the board

A member of Sacramento State’s Associated Students Inc. Board of Directors has resigned from their position.

The Director of Arts & Letters, Christian Hernandez-Hunter resigned Monday from his position. Hernandez-Hunter released the following statement:

“I do not take this resignation lightly. This is not me quitting, nor resigning based on my feelings of being unfit, nor do I feel I was incapable to excel in my position. Rather, this was a resignation forced by personal and professional relationships and issues that contributed to a forced decision. I want to make clear I did not want to resign, I love my students and I excelled at what I did. But at this point I do not feel I left ASI, I feel ASI has left me. I hope students of tomorrow continue to be involved and ensure our leaders are held responsible and are better than the leaders of today.”

ASI President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez said she wished Hernandez-Hunter well and that the organization would be working on finding a replacement for his seat on the board.

She said she was expecting to create a search committee that would consist of herself and two other board members. The two week application period will commence beginning Wednesday. After review of the applications, the search committee will make a recommendation to the full ASI board and they will vote.