The State Hornet Broadcast: ASI election results, International student visa revoked, CFA protest and sports

The Associated Students, Inc. elections were held this spring and collected a voter turnout of 16%, the highest the campus has seen since 2004. Combat U student founder Aranjot Kaur and running mate Richard Angulo won the presidential ticket. 14 different tickets were present on this year’s ballot, and the 16% voter turnout represented over 3,000 students.

Sacramento State donated and ASI dedicated $1.7 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief to purchase new desks and chairs to make classrooms more accessible to students with disabilities. Students at Sac State have stressed the importance of having classrooms accessible on campus while also advocating for sign language interpreters, more accessible parking and more.

The California State University has confirmed that at least 70 current international CSU student visas have been revoked, as of April 7. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims the Trump administration has revoked 300 or more student visas of foreign-born students and alumni nationwide. The number of Sacramento State students affected remains disclosed.

President Luke Wood readdressed the financial plan to navigate the $37 million deficit in the 2025-26 fiscal year. Within this, the plan includes cuts and merges of 28 different positions in management and a potential “student success fee,” which students will get to vote on before the end of the semester. These fees would contribute to athletics and student health services but not the academic budget.

Members of the California Faculty Association participated in the National Day of Action on April 17 in the Library Quad. Supporters came forward and spoke about potential layoffs, bargaining issues and student safety at Sac State. This protest stems from the short-notice layoffs of temporary faculty and lecturers, who make up over half of the university faculty. Temporary faculty and lecturers are only granted a 45-day notice of layoff, while tenured professors are granted a 180-day notice.

Changes to the FAFSA application such as adding contributors, additional consent for information and requiring a StudentAid account to access forms have caused delays in the Middle Class Scholarship disbursement starting in October 2024. The scholarship became eligible for Sac State students on March 12, however this delay left many students worried about paying their tuition and covering their expenses.

