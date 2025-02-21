GALLERY: A second protest breaks out at the Capitol for President’s Day

After a successful gathering at the California State Capitol on Feb. 5, 2025, the 50501 Movement began working on a second protest that took place Monday. The group proved to be even bigger than before, as they overfilled the space they were permitted to protest in.
The 50501 movement aims to bring a voice to those who oppose President Donald Trump, Projet 2025 and recent administrative actions.