Veterans honored during Veterans Day celebration at the California Capitol

Hundreds gathered for a parade and ceremony honoring the service and contributions of American veterans at the California State Capitol on Tuesday.

The ceremony held a wide range of speakers, including California congressional representatives and Sacramento city councilmembers. A keynote speech was given by Purple Heart recipient and retired Army Gen. Robert Hipwell, a combat veteran of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We gather here on this hallowed Veterans Day, not just to march in step in history, but to stand shoulder to shoulder with the giants who wrote them,” Hipwell said.

During the ceremony, 100-year-old Pvt. Raymond Basquez, who served as a truck driver in the U.S. Army during World War II, was honored with a “Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition” from Rep. Doris Matsui of California’s 7th district.

Basquez’s family said he provided critical logistical support during the final stages of World War II, serving both domestically and abroad, contributing to post-war operations.

“Private Raymond Basquez answered the nation’s call at one of history’s most pivotal moments. His dedication to his country and enduring patriotic spirit should be a reminder to us all,” Matsui said. “That no matter what, a commitment to service and one’s nation doesn’t ever take days off. These are virtues that cannot be bent or broken.”

Vice Commander of the Veterans Affiliated Council Spc. Army reserve Gabriel Okamoto, volunteers his time to help plan the annual event. He said he is willing to give up his time because he feels that the military is a place based out of humility, and there should be a day that veterans have a voice.

“I feel that veterans tend to not tell their story or seek a lot of representation, and this is the one day a veteran feels welcomed to celebrate,” Okamoto said.

Army veteran Stan Bollinger came in support of the event. Bollinger said he felt that his experience in the Vietnam War had been pure hell.

“The memories are still there, but I’m here today to pay tribute to my fallen heroes that died for our country,” Bollinger said.

Retired Air Force Sgt. Cathy Dal Ben joined the military in 1965. She had been stationed at Maguire Air Force Base in Burlington County, New Jersey during the Vietnam War.

Dal Ben came in support of the day’s events as a Vietnam veteran, even though she said she wasn’t allowed to fight abroad because she was a woman.

“It was an unusual choice for women back then to join the military because women were expected to go to college or get married, but I didn’t want to do either,” said Dal Ben.

Dal Ben said she feels the military has become more accepting of women over the years and that there is a place for them in the military because of culture shifts making the armed forces more inclusive.

“It’s a team effort, and we need the strongest in all military positions, regardless if they are a woman or man,” Dal Ben said.

Secretary of California Department of Veteran Affairs, Navy Veteran Lindsey Sin, represented the U.S. Navy during the day’s event. As a Sacramento State alumna, Sin said she appreciates Sac State’s support for all their veterans, family members and military in uniform on campus.

“There are veterans’ benefits available, both state and federal, and I want to encourage veterans to reach out and connect with us,” Sin said. “Our vision is bold: to make sure California’s veterans and their families are the most connected, protected and respected in the nation.”

The celebration also honored the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps with a cake cutting. Col. Geoff Howerter and Marine Corps veteran Chuy Perez held the knife hand-in-hand as they cut the red, white and blue cake together.

Civilian aide to Secretary of the Army Lance Izumi closed the ceremony by reflecting on the “togetherness” of the military. He said the military brings everyone together under the same cause and flag.

“If there [is] any group of people in the United States that unites us under one common cause, it’s our veterans and the military,” Izumi said. “We all see ourselves as Americans under this flag.”