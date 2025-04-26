BREAKING: Sac State offensive lineman picked by Tennessee Titans

Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater has been working toward getting drafted into the NFL for over a decade.

On Saturday, his dream became a reality when the Tennessee Titans selected him as the No. 167 pick in the fifth round. This makes Slater the second Hornet drafted in the last three seasons, after safety Marte Mapu was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots in 2023.

Slater was a 4-year starter at guard for Sac State, who earned first team All-Big Sky honors in three of his four seasons. In 2024, Slater was ranked the fourth-best guard in the FCS by Pro Football Focus.

In 2024, Slater didn’t allow a single sack or a hit in the nine games he played before a knee injury ended his season, according to Sac State Athletics. He became the first Hornet to ever be invited to the NFL Combine and finished his career with 44 starts.

Before the pre-draft process, Slater made the move to center, but said that teams see him as a swing guard and center combo. It’s unclear where he’ll play with the Titans, but his versatility should allow him to find playing time early in his career.

Slater joins a rebuilding team and will be tasked with protecting No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

For more on Slater, check out our series Draft Diaries, which chronicled his journey to the NFL throughout the entire pre-draft process.