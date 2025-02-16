‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery shines light on unsung heroes in classic studies

The Sacramento State University Union is hosting the ‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery to spotlight some of the Black trailblazers in academia from Jan. 23 until Feb. 13.

Visitors can stop by and read short biographies on some of the most influential figures in classicism, which is the study of ancient Greek and Roman styles of art and literature.

The exhibit was curated by Michele Valerie Ronnick, a distinguished service professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI who specializes in language, literature and culture.

Ronnick was motivated to put together the gallery because of her admiration for the stories of the featured individuals.

“The point to be made is that African Americans have had a long and rich history,” Ronnick said. “These lives are beyond fabulous, the things they overcame.”

Ronnick found herself most infatuated with the story of William Scarborough, a man who was born into slavery but grew up to be the first Black classical scholar.

“He’s really the star,” Ronnick said. “To me, [Scarborough’s] fervor and joy of learning is the essence of being a student. We should all be on fire to learn something, and don’t give up.”

Ronnick has traveled to over 78 places telling the stories of these scholars. It was during a 2018 show at The Center for Hellenic Studies in Washington, D.C. that Sac State Greek and Latin professor Stavroula Kyritsi was inspired to make the exhibit local.

Kyritsi felt that the gallery was a perfect collection of information to help observe Sac State’s recently opened Black Honors College.

“I thought I would do something for these classicists to honor their work,” Kyritsi said. “I thought it was the best opportunity to make these scholars well known to the community and celebrate the Black Honors College.”

Among the visitors this year was Athens-based author and historian Stan Draenos, who said he was a fan of the exhibit.

“I’d say it’s like uncovering an undiscovered world,” Draenos said. “The intersection of Black history and classicist studies is a unique thing that has gotten virtually no attention.”

Junior archaeology major Sarah Arnold was also vocal about her fascination.

“It’s definitely inspiring to think about the perspectives that they’re coming from,” Arnold said. “Even with what they were facing at the time, they emphasized education over everything.”

Arnold and Draenos both shared the sentiment that the contributions of Black people to Hellenic studies is a necessary topic to cover on campus.

“I think it’s incredibly important to uncover different parts of history that have been forgotten,” Arnold said. “We can still learn from it and inspire other people to do the same.”

Draenos said he was thankful for the material being archived for later teachings.

“Time is an abyss,” Draenos said. “Unless people take the time to record these things and publish them, they get lost in history.”

The gallery will have a closing ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, the final day the exhibit is open. There will be a panel held in the Hinde Auditorium followed by a reception in the University Union Gallery. Times are available on the University Union website.