Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
April 19, 2022
Opinion editor Kris Hall, newsletter editor Odin Rasco and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin recap the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness on this episode of State Hornet Buzzed.
This week’s panel discussed the tournament’s surprise performances, disappointments and the spirited campaign to promote Scooby-Doo to the top of the rankings.
Editor’s Note: Election interference should never be encouraged or promoted. These results are shameful.
State Hornet’s March Madness season is over