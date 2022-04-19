Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED

Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)

Opinion editor Kris Hall, newsletter editor Odin Rasco and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin recap the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness on this episode of State Hornet Buzzed.

This week’s panel discussed the tournament’s surprise performances, disappointments and the spirited campaign to promote Scooby-Doo to the top of the rankings.

Editor’s Note: Election interference should never be encouraged or promoted. These results are shameful.

Music: Fearless First by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3742-fearless-first

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Show Notes:

State Hornet’s March Madness season is over

March Madness 2022: Top movie franchise edition