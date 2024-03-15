Spring opener ends in stalemate for Sac State

Stellar goalkeeping and missed opportunities led the Sacramento State men’s soccer team and Chico State to a 0-0 draw at the Hornet Soccer Field on Saturday.

Despite being a Division II program, the Wildcats started the game by putting the Hornets on their heels by attacking their defense in the early minutes of the match.

RELATED: So long 1 seed: Sac State makes Big Sky Tournament History



Within five minutes of the game, Chico State sent a ball across the middle for a good look at the net, but no one was able to connect with it as it rolled to the other side of the field.

The Wildcats continued to apply pressure on Sac State’s back line, but they stood tall and rejected promising attacks from Chico State.

Freshman defender Zach Castrence was the spearhead of a stout Sac State defense, holding down the left side of the pitch extremely well.

“I’m a little smaller than what you would normally see so I definitely like to bring a lot more physicality and toughness,” Castrence said.

Despite it being the first game of the spring, Castrence shook off any nervousness that comes with preparing for a game and being a new face for the Hornets.

“I was a little nervous during the warmups, but as soon as we had our little team talk and stepped on the field it kind of all went away,” Castrence said.

Sac State head coach Michael Linenberger said he was pleased with his team’s performance after their shaky start.

“This is almost a brand new team, a lot of young guys and this is their first college game,” Linenberger said. “I thought we started slow, but we grew into the game. We created a couple of good chances, but just didn’t hit the target.”

The first half was full of important defensive plays from Sac State, including a big-time save in the 17th minute by freshman goalkeeper Edgar China.

China stopped a golden opportunity for the Wildcats as a ball got sent through the defense, leaving him in a one-on-one situation with an attacker.

“They sent a good through-ball behind the defense,” China said. “I just had to read if I had to step up and close the space and I chose to step up.”

In the second half of the game, both teams took turns attacking down the field, but neither could create clear chances to score.

Castrence continued his dominance on his side of the field and denied any Wildcats from putting pressure on his goalkeeper.

Chico State’s back line returned the favor and stalled any promising looks that Sac State created by consistently clearing the ball. The lone shot-on-target for the Hornets was scooped up by the Wildcat goalkeeper as the Hornets were kept quiet most of the game.

Linenberger said he wanted their attack to play a little cleaner and make the opposing goalkeeper work harder next time.

“We need a little bit better decisions in the final third, a little more composure and cleaner play,” Linenberger said. “We’re not going to score every time we create a good chance, but we have to hit the target and force the goalkeeper to make a save.”

China said it was just good to get back out on the pitch and play alongside his teammates.

“We have really good chemistry and I was just able to click,” China said. “I wasn’t able to get a game in the fall so just being able to get a game and being able to experience how college plays was really exciting.”