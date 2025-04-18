Cross Court Chronicles: Quick wins, sweet sweeps

After losses on the road against Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona University, the Hornets soared back into the win column at home this past weekend. Women’s tennis continued their familiar pattern of sweeps Saturday, while men’s tennis followed up with an unfamiliar change to its doubles lineup on Sunday.

Women’s Tennis

Sac State knocked Grand Canyon University down to 10 losses after a brisk 4-0 domination on Saturday. Sweeps have grown routine for the Hornets, as this win marked their ninth sweep this season.

Freshman Emilija Pranyte and sophomore Lou Baudouin launched to an early 5-1 lead at second doubles. The duo primarily cut the ball, keeping it low and fast against the Antelopes. Playing off of Pranyte’s signature speed and agility, the duo closed a short chapter on GCU, winning 6-2.

With the success at second, the level of intensity varied across the remaining two courts.

On the first doubles court, the score was rocky compared to the landslide witnessed at second. Both GCU and Sac State chiseled gradually at the lead, with both taking points on long rallies. Each team overshot the ball out of bounds, forcing the lead to swap hands multiple times.

GCU hammered the ball in between senior Maddy Ferreros and sophomore Irene Riva, leaving them unable to respond.

The roller coaster came to a halt as the Hornets won at third, leading to the contest at first being called unfinished by the referees. The 6-2 win at third solidified the doubles point for Sac State.

Riva started the Hornets off strong in the singles slate with a quick win.

The sophomore repeatedly found success with quick forehand swings, using swift footwork to answer any ball swung her way, and took the first set 6-1.

GCU rallied in the second set, making Riva’s attempts at a sweep more tedious. Riva elevated her forehand, landing the ball in positions her opponent couldn’t return. Up 6-5, Riva landed the final blow, securing the 7-5 second-set victory.

Across the concrete pathway and bleachers, the second singles win was brewing.

Facing a 5-4 deficit in the second set, Pranyte sought out the same result as Riva: a two-set sweep. Facing the possibility of moving to a third set, Pranyte triumphed and took the next two to lead 6-5.

Pranyte denied the chance at a third set, with power hits leaving her GCU opponent trailing the ball for the 7-5 win.

Walker’s game was executed in anything but the same fashion, as GCU landed recurring out-of-bounds errors for the sophomore’s first two victories. GCU regularly hit the ball short, failing to surpass their own side of the net.

Walker landed various spikes, launching the ricochet into the sky. She lifted the ball with her forehand on the return, forcing the jumps of the GCU player into a lost cause.

Taking the first set, Walker faced Lumberjack sophomore Gala Arangio, who refined her strikes that landed out of bounds in the first set. Arangio landed quick serves to take the second set, launching the contest to the third set.

In the third, Walker took control with a faster pace of play that landed her the swift and final necessary win for Sac State’s ninth sweep of the season.

“I lost a little bit of energy. So I just had to come back and tell myself, ‘You can do this,’” Walker said. “I was just trying to survive.”

Walker said she found the energy in a motivational routine she has for herself before the game.

“I’ve been getting into a routine before my matches, listening to LeBron videos and stuff like that. I have motivational quotes on my phone, so I just repeat to myself, ‘Control what you can control,’” Walker said.

Sac State moves its record to 17-3 overall after the landslide victory against GCU and has two games left in the regular season, both at home this weekend. They will host UC Davis on Friday at noon and the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Men’s Tennis

Slight changes to the men’s roster carried over from their road trip to Arizona during Sunday’s home match-up. Unexpected injuries brought a newer face of the Hornets to the doubles slate.

The headstrong duo of sophomore Henry Lamchinniah and freshman Gur Libal took the first doubles point at first, connecting fast and slower paces of play to secure the win.

Both the second and third doubles spots sat at 5-4 in the Hornets’ favor, making the games a race to the clinching point.

Even though Sac State held the lead at second doubles, UC San Diego bounced back to take the win, splitting the first two matches.

Onlookers ditched their seats facing the first and second courts to reach the finale unfolding at the neighboring third court.

Freshman David Dai stepped into the third doubles, replacing senior Hayden Rand, who said he was dealing with a knee injury sustained on the road.

With a brace on his left knee, Rand watched closely on the neighboring court, as Dai filled in for him with the senior’s duo partner, freshman Miles Whitehead.

The doubles match was only the second for Dai this season, who saw playtime against NAU last week. Despite his lack of appearances in the doubles slate, Dai delivered.

He and Whitehead kept energy high with fast slides and cuts, meeting the ball wherever it landed. Whitehead, a vocal player, made it known that the duo was successful as they closed the doubles window with their victory.

“I can’t say I love doubles as much as singles. Still, I enjoyed being on the court with someone else,” Dai said. “Miles brings so much energy on the court.”

The Hornets found themselves in the lead entering the singles slate, after a doubles window that came down to the wire.

Libal opened the Hornets’ opportunity for a sweep, winning in straight sets at second singles. The freshman adapted quickly to his opponent’s swing and was aggressive offensively through his forehand and backhand. Libal said he sees his aggression on the court as that of a chess player strategizing on a board.

“It’s kind of like chess, in my opinion. I feel more comfortable by attacking and being more aggressive,” Libal said.

The aggression persisted, as Lamchinniah twisted the Tritons beside Libal at first singles.

With Lamchinniah’s signature methodical and slower pace of play, the sophomore utilized his ability to take points in long rallies to win in straight sets.

Freshman Martin Duris contributed to the success of the young roster, sweeping at fourth singles. Towering at 6’4”, Duris used his expansive reach to continue play where others may have missed.

The Hornets advance to 10-10 after the 4-0 sweep and will host the Idaho Vandals for their final game of the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m.