GALLERY: Sac State hosts 13th-annual Out of the Darkness Walk

Over one thousand students and participants joined together in front of The WELL on Thursday for Sacramento State’s 13th-annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walk for suicide prevention awareness, according to the event Instagram page.

Out of the Darkness was hosted in partnership between Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services from The WELL and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Sacramento. The event had many students, staff, volunteers and community members come out to show support and the significance of what the campus walk means to them.

Erica Brown has served as the area director for the Sacramento and Central Valley Chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention since September 2021. She is a Sac State alumna who enjoys being involved and putting on community events such as the campus walk.

“When I became a staffer, the process made me a lot stronger,” Brown said. “I want to be a beacon of hope for other adults and anyone that has gone through that dark difficult time in their life.”

Students were given the opportunity to explore a mental health resource fair with different activities and refreshments as energetic classics like “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas added an extra oomph to the event’s atmosphere. A variety of speakers gave words of encouragement and personal anecdotes of their experiences related to suicide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 49,449 provisional deaths caused by suicide in 2022. Available resources were heavily spread across the event booths, reiterating the importance of recognizing signs while prioritizing mental health for oneself and others.

Chris Malenab, an assistant head coach for Sac State women’s soccer, spoke about his battle with bipolar disorder and suicide. Malenab’s past experiences shaped him into who he is now and advocates for better mental health policies.

As the walk began, participants marched proudly across campus from The WELL to near Lassen Hall. Many participants were carrying signs filled with loving messages and wearing colored beads that represented those who had been lost to suicide and struggled with their mental health.

Beads came in colors such as white, gold, blue, purple and rainbow for the LGBTQ+ community, for survivors and loved ones to honor different types of people. Some colors represented the loss of a spouse, first responder/military and supporting personal journeys.

Yahir Herrera, a third-year kinesiology major, shared why he attended the walk and what he hoped to achieve by participating.

“I just want to show that I’m here to support and if anybody’s ever gone through something that I am here for them,” Herrera said. “I want to tell people it’s okay not to be okay.”

Although the conversation surrounding suicide is often despairing, the large crowd of participants walked with a lighthearted demeanor, sharing smiles and laughter with each other. The event was far from gloomy and instead provided a sense of belonging.

Aissatou Fall,a fourth-year civil engineering major, talked about the significance of having more events like the campus walk. Fall also mentioned how she thought universities could better support mental health and prevent suicide.

“A lot of mental health conversations aren’t as common in certain communities. So I think this brings more awareness about mental health and not being afraid to talk about it,” Fall said.

Colby Lafaille, a fifth-year English and psychology major, was volunteering at the event and shared his advice for those who are struggling with mental health.

“I know it’s hard and it takes getting vulnerable, but the only way out is to reach out,” Lafaille said. “If the smallest part of you wants to be better, you have to lean into it and ask for help.”

Lafaille said he had participated in this event for a few years and that he might as well get involved now.

“If one person comes here and chooses not to commit suicide, then this entire thing is worth it,” Lafaille said.