Divest, Defend, Declare: Sac State community comes together at pro-Palestine encampment

Pro-Palestine encampment led by Sacramento State’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine commenced at the university’s library quad on Monday.

The protest at Sac State is one of 115 pro-Palestine encampments worldwide, according to Palestine is Everywhere.

SJP members, students and Associated Students, Inc. President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez spoke to The State Hornet at the scene of the encampment.

SJP listed its demands of Sac State’s administration, the California State University Board of Trustees and the CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia. Additionally, they challenged ASI to consider what it means to represent the community.

Sac State originally gave protesters authorization to camp until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

On Tuesday, President Luke Wood told The State Hornet the encampment can last as long as it continues to be what it is, which is a positive demonstration of free speech.